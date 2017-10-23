Broncos' C.J. Anderson: Held in check versus Chargers
Anderson gained 44 yards on 10 carries and caught one pass for 17 yards in Sunday's 21-0 loss to the Chargers.
Anderson managed a respectable 4.4 yards per carry, but his team struggled to keep pace with the hosts and were forced to abandon the running game in the second half. He ceded just six total carries to Jamaal Charles and Devontae Booker, who combined for eight yards, and appears to have the featured role locked up for the time being. Opposing defenses will be able to key in on Anderson as long as the passing game continues to struggle, but his skill set and double-digit touches each week support his fantasy value. He'll look to get more involved next week against the Chiefs.
