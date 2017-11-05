Broncos' C.J. Anderson: Held to 13 yards

Anderson rushed for 13 yards on nine carries in Sunday's 51-23 loss in Philadelphia.

The commentators aren't kidding when they say that Denver's offense begins and ends with Anderson. In Denver's three wins this season, Anderson has averaged 118 total yards per game. In its five losses, Anderson has averaged just 43.8 total yards. It's hard to see it getting much better for Anderson as the Broncos are seeing a familiar formula used against them. Defenses are stuffing eight and nine men in the box to take away Denver's rushing attack early and force Trevor Siemian or Brock Osweiler to beat them on the outside. That strategy has worked and Denver has fallen behind so often that it forces the team to abandon the run.