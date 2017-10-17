Broncos' C.J. Anderson: Held to 17 yards
Anderson rushed for 17 yards on nine carries in Sundays' 23-10 loss to the Giants.
It was an ugly outing overall for Denver as a few nice runs by the Giants and some early turnovers took the team out of its rhythm and forced them to the pass. With the season hanging in the balance after a third consecutive poor offensive performance, expect Denver to lean heavily on Anderson against the Chargers. In two losses this season, Anderson has averaged 9.5 touches per game and 30 total yards. In three wins, he's averaged 24.3 touches per game and 118 total yards. Those figures include 88 total yards in Week 1's win over the Chargers.
