Broncos' C.J. Anderson: Leads team in rushing
Anderson rushed 15 times for 78 yards and caught his lone target for seven yards in Monday night's 29-19 loss to the Chiefs.
Anderson led a rushing attack that averaged 5.7 yards per carry, but it was backup Devontae Booker who scored the team's lone ground touchdown. While game flow simply saw Anderson miss out on that opportunity, which could've provided his first score since Week 2, the veteran will still be pleased by having his best game overall since Week 4. Next up for Anderson, however, is a tough matchup against the Eagles.
