Broncos' C.J. Anderson: Limited by ankle issue
Anderson (ankle) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
Anderson is coming off a nine-carry, 13-yard dud in Sunday's 51-23 loss in Philadelphia, but as long as his ankle doesn't affect his Week 9 availability, he'll look to rebound this weekend against a New England defense that has allowed an average of 121.5 rushing yards per game to date.
More News
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
SportsLine: Sit Hopkins, not Goff
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What You Missed: Rawls gets another shot
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...