Broncos' C.J. Anderson: Limited by ankle issue

Anderson (ankle) was limited at Wednesday's practice.

Anderson is coming off a nine-carry, 13-yard dud in Sunday's 51-23 loss in Philadelphia, but as long as his ankle doesn't affect his Week 9 availability, he'll look to rebound this weekend against a New England defense that has allowed an average of 121.5 rushing yards per game to date.

