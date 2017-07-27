Broncos' C.J. Anderson: Looking good entering camp

Head coach Vance Joseph says that Anderson is in "great shape," on the eve of camp, ESPN's Jeff Legwold reports.

Anderson took it upon himself this offseason to dip below 220 pounds, about five to ten pounds below his listed playing weight. His stocky physique has been of benefit at times during his career as he has notched numerous big gains after shredding through arm tackles. Those big plays have noticeably come fewer and farther between with Anderson rolling to a gain of 20 or more yards once every 42 touches in 2016 as compared to once every 25 touches in 2015 and 19 touches in 2014. Coming off of a season-ending meniscus tear, Anderson and the Broncos are banking that less weight will lead to an uptick in consistency.