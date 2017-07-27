Broncos' C.J. Anderson: Looking good entering camp
Head coach Vance Joseph says that Anderson is in "great shape," on the eve of camp, ESPN's Jeff Legwold reports.
Anderson took it upon himself this offseason to dip below 220 pounds, about five to ten pounds below his listed playing weight. His stocky physique has been of benefit at times during his career as he has notched numerous big gains after shredding through arm tackles. Those big plays have noticeably come fewer and farther between with Anderson rolling to a gain of 20 or more yards once every 42 touches in 2016 as compared to once every 25 touches in 2015 and 19 touches in 2014. Coming off of a season-ending meniscus tear, Anderson and the Broncos are banking that less weight will lead to an uptick in consistency.
More News
-
Broncos' C.J. Anderson: Expected to lead committee•
-
Broncos' C.J. Anderson: Faces competition with Charles signing•
-
Broncos' C.J. Anderson: Sheds pounds during rehab•
-
Broncos' C.J. Anderson: Fully ready for offseason program•
-
Broncos' C.J. Anderson: May not be ready for OTAs•
-
Broncos' C.J. Anderson: To run behind reinforced line in 2017•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
What to know for training camp
Chris Towers runs down all of the key storylines heading into the start of training camp for...
-
Podcast: 10-team strategies
We’re talking tight end tiers and reviewing our 10-team mock draft on Wednesday’s episode of...
-
West on the rise
Knee surgery ended Kenneth Dixon's season before it started, creating a two-headed tandem in...
-
How much will Maclin, Woodhead help?
The Baltimore Ravens lost Kenneth Dixon for the season. Heath Cummings looks at the impact...
-
Colts options hinge on fit Luck
Andrew Luck's shoulder casts a shadow over what could be a prolific Fantasy offense.
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...