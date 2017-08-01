Broncos' C.J. Anderson: Looks to contribute to passing game

Anderson is getting more involved in the Broncos' passing game, the Broncos' official site reports.

As the post notes, Anderson broke out onto the scene in 2014 with a 51-yard grab and dash against the Raiders, a game that vaulted him into a prominent place in the Broncos' offense. He's averaged just two catches per game in his career, but has been dangerous at times with eight catches of 20 or more yards. With Devontae Booker, a strong pass-catcher in his own right, a question mark to start the season, Anderson should have plenty of opportunities to assimilate to the Broncos' passing attack. Most interestingly, Anderson has reportedly shown good chemistry in the red zone with both Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch. There have been times over the years in which Anderson has done the heavy lifting on a drive only to have his reward vultured by Demaryius Thomas or Emmanuel Sanders in the form of a goal line fade. If Anderson can transfer his performances on the practice field to games, the shoe might be on the other foot this year.