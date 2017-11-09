Broncos' C.J. Anderson: Misses practice Thursday
Anderson, who was limited at Wednesday's practice by an ankle issue, did not practice Thursday due to an illness, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
We'll have to see if Anderson recovers in time to practice Friday, but we'd still expect the running back to be able to suit up Sunday night against the Patriots. Given that he was under the weather Thursday and was previously nursing an ankle issue, it's plausible that the Broncos will list Anderson as questionable on their final Week 10 injury report.
More News
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Previewing half of the Sunday slate as we break down Patriots-Broncos, Steelers-Colts and the...
-
Trade targets with great schedules
Looking to bolster your roster for the playoffs? Here are 12 names you should trade for no...
-
What you missed: Dez still hobbled
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jared Goff has been a revelation in his second season, and we think he's going to keep it up...
-
Week 10 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...