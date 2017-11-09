Broncos' C.J. Anderson: Misses practice Thursday

Anderson, who was limited at Wednesday's practice by an ankle issue, did not practice Thursday due to an illness, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

We'll have to see if Anderson recovers in time to practice Friday, but we'd still expect the running back to be able to suit up Sunday night against the Patriots. Given that he was under the weather Thursday and was previously nursing an ankle issue, it's plausible that the Broncos will list Anderson as questionable on their final Week 10 injury report.