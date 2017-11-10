Broncos' C.J. Anderson: Returns to practice
Anderson (ankle/illness) returned to practice Friday, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.
Anderson did not practice Thursday due to his illness, but it appears he is at least feeling good enough to get on the field Friday. His ankle injury could still land him on the Broncos' final injury report of the week, however. More details about his Week 10 status will be released after Friday's practice comes to a close.
