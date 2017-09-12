Broncos' C.J. Anderson: Rushes 20 times for 81 yards in win
Anderson rushed 20 times for 81 yards and caught one of three targets for seven yards during Monday's win over the Chargers.
The 26-year-old back showed promising burst and hit the holes provided to him well early on. Anderson doubled Jamaal Charles' rushing attempts, so it's clear that Anderson is the lead back. While Charles also ran well (10 attempts for 40 yards), he also fumbled in the fourth quarter. It's worth noting that Anderson had a red-zone touchdown run called back because of an illegal-shift penalty, too. His fantasy value is on the rise with so many committee backfields around the league, and the Denver offense showing well for the majority of Monday's game. Charles' costly fumble also strengthens Anderson's stranglehold of top position on the depth chart.
