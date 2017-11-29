Broncos' C.J. Anderson: Rushes for 12 yards
Anderson ran for 12 yards on five carries during Sunday's 21-14 loss to Oakland.
The five touches were by far a season low for Anderson. There may be further depths for Anderson to explore. Sunday's loss effectively knocked Denver out of contention and December will be all about trying to figure out what the team has going into 2018. To that end, Devontae Booker is far more likely to be on the team next season than Anderson. The transition seems to be starting as Booker saw 26 offensive snaps to Anderson's 19 on Sunday.
