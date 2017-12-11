Broncos' C.J. Anderson: Sees 24 touches in win

Anderson carried the ball 22 times for 48 yards and caught both passes directed his way for 25 more yards in Sunday's 23-0 win over the Jets.

That many carries in a blowout victory might have deked Anderson's fantasy owners into thinking he'd had a big day, but he was only able to manage 2.2 YPC. On the plus side, Devontae Booker had a similarly poor day with just 22 yards on nine carries. Meanwhile, the 26-year-old touched the ball more than he had since Week 4 and probably will retain the feature-back role heading into a favorable Week 15 matchup with Indianapolis.