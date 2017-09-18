Broncos' C.J. Anderson: Shows up Elliott

Anderson pounded the ball for 118 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries and added another 36 yards and a touchdown on three catches in Sunday's 42-17 win over Dallas.

Ezekiel Elliott's status and potential impact on the game dominated discussions ahead of Sunday, but it was Anderson who controlled the contest. Anderson got humming early with a 28-yard gain on the team's second drive. He then followed up with a 16-yard touchdown grab on a quick pivot on third and long in the second quarter and scampered for a 23-yard touchdown run in the third. Anderson, a notorious slow-starter, has reached 88 total yards in each of the Broncos' first two contests of the season - a total he reached just five times in his previous 22 regular-season games. The return of Devontae Booker as soon as next week is worth monitoring, but it's hard to picture Denver shying too far away from Anderson while he's rolling.