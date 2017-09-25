Broncos' C.J. Anderson: Slowed in losing effort
Anderson rushed for 36 yards on eight carries and added seven yards with two catches in Sunday's 26-16 loss to Buffalo.
Anderson, much like Denver's offense as a whole, had a tough outing on Sunday. A 32-yard run aside, Anderson was averaging less than a yard per carry against a dinged-up Buffalo front. Jamaal Charles ended up with more carries and as many touches as Denver sought answers and after a pair of nice games to start the season, Anderson's standing may be in a bit of question. It's way too early to panic after a tough day against a good defense, but Devonta Booker is scheduled to return to the backfield as soon as next week. It remains to be seen what effect, if any, that might have on Anderson's workload.
More News
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...