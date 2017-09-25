Broncos' C.J. Anderson: Slowed in losing effort

Anderson rushed for 36 yards on eight carries and added seven yards with two catches in Sunday's 26-16 loss to Buffalo.

Anderson, much like Denver's offense as a whole, had a tough outing on Sunday. A 32-yard run aside, Anderson was averaging less than a yard per carry against a dinged-up Buffalo front. Jamaal Charles ended up with more carries and as many touches as Denver sought answers and after a pair of nice games to start the season, Anderson's standing may be in a bit of question. It's way too early to panic after a tough day against a good defense, but Devonta Booker is scheduled to return to the backfield as soon as next week. It remains to be seen what effect, if any, that might have on Anderson's workload.