Broncos' C.J. Anderson: Stays busy in SF

Anderson had seven carries for 24 yards and a touchdown and caught all three of his targets for 13 yards in Saturday's preseason game against the 49ers.

With Paxton Lynch starting and rarely looking downfield, Anderson was the clear centerpiece of the Denver offense while playing the first four drives of the game. The 26-year-old back caught a seven-yard pass on a 3rd-and-6 on the opening drive, and then got three straight carries from the one-yard line on the next series, converting the last of those for a touchdown. With Jamaal Charles (knee) and Devontae Booker (wrist) unavailable, De'Angelo Henderson operated as the No. 2 back and gained 50 yards on eight touches. Anderson is locked in as the starter, but Denver figures to use some combination of Charles, Booker and Henderson to even out the workload.