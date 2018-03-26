Broncos' C.J. Anderson: Still facing uncertain future
Broncos general manager John Elway maintains that Anderson may or may not be back with the team for 2018, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. "C.J. obviously had a great year for us last year," said Elway. "We'll see where that takes us. Obviously, there's a lot of moving parts to it when you talk about the (salary) cap and all those type things, too, so we'll continue to work on it and see what happens."
Elway made similar comments February 28, and while the Broncos haven't brought in any competition through the first two weeks of free agency, they still have time to bolster a running-back room that also includes 2016 fourth-round pick Devontae Booker and 2017 sixth-round pick De'Angelo Henderson. Anderson had a career-best 1,007 rushing yards while averaging 4.1 per carry in an otherwise lifeless offense last season, and yet his status remains tenuous because the Broncos can escape his entire $4.5 million cap hit for 2018 without leaving any dead money on the books, per OverTheCap. The Broncos ideally would find a trade partner, but they eventually could end up releasing Anderson if they add more talent in the draft or the late stages of free agency.
