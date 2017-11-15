Broncos' C.J. Anderson: Tallies 55 yards

Anderson rushed for 54 yards on 10 carries and added a one-yard catch in Sunday's 41-16 loss to New England.

It was Anderson's fourth game in five outings with fewer than 12 touches after starting the season with at least 20 touches in three of four games. The Broncos were at there best this season when Anderson served as the team's bellcow. Looking for a spark, the coaching staff has split touches between Anderson, Jamaal Charles, and Devontae Booker. Head coach Vance Joseph said that it will be hard to ride any one back until Denver's offense gains some consistency. It looks like we're pretty far off from there at this point.