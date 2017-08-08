Broncos' C.J. Anderson: Three-series max Thursday
Anderson will be limited to three series during Thursday's preseason game at Chicago, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.
With Jamaal Charles (knee) and Devontae Booker (wrist) sidelined, Anderson will seemingly receive an extra series or two with the first team before giving way to Stevan Ridley, De'Angelo Henderson and Juwan Thompson. If the aforementioned injuries continue to plague their hosts, Anderson will be the clear-cut top running back in Denver once Week 1 rolls around.
More News
-
Broncos' C.J. Anderson: Looks to contribute to passing game•
-
Broncos' C.J. Anderson: Expected to lead committee•
-
Broncos' C.J. Anderson: Faces competition with Charles signing•
-
Broncos' C.J. Anderson: Sheds pounds during rehab•
-
Broncos' C.J. Anderson: Fully ready for offseason program•
-
Broncos' C.J. Anderson: May not be ready for OTAs•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Watch our 2-QB mock draft LIVE!
Our CBS Sports staff has a 2-QB mock draft LIVE at 2 p.m. ET. Follow along as we make each...
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...
-
Podcast: How do Dolphins adapt?
Do the Dolphins running backs and wide receivers gain or lose value with Jay Cutler’s sign...
-
Powell only Jets asset left standing
Quincy Enunwa's career-year just turned into a nightmare. With the Jets receiver cupboard bare...
-
Robby Anderson now a sleeper?
With QUincy Enunwa headed to the IR Heath Cummings digs deep to try to find a relevant Jets'...