Broncos' C.J. Anderson: Three-series max Thursday

Anderson will be limited to three series during Thursday's preseason game at Chicago, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

With Jamaal Charles (knee) and Devontae Booker (wrist) sidelined, Anderson will seemingly receive an extra series or two with the first team before giving way to Stevan Ridley, De'Angelo Henderson and Juwan Thompson. If the aforementioned injuries continue to plague their hosts, Anderson will be the clear-cut top running back in Denver once Week 1 rolls around.