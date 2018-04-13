Smith inked a deal with the Broncos on Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The 24-year-old cornerback will work with his third team in as many years. He's only suited up for 13 games over the previous two campaigns, totaling 10 defensive snaps and two tackles. Entering into a deep secondary in Denver, Smith will fight for a reserve role.

