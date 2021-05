The Broncos selected Sterns in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 152nd overall.

A five-star recruit coming out of high school, Sterns committed to Texas and compiled 172 tackles, five interceptions and two sacks as a three-year starter, although four of those picks came his freshman year. Numerous injuries limited Sterns' potential at Texas, but he'll wind up in a nice landing spot, learning behind Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson at safety.