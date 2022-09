Sterns is expected to start in place of Justin Simmons (quadriceps), Ellie Kinney of the Broncos' official site reports.

Sterns is expected to step up as a starter alongside Kareem Jackson with Simmons on injured reserve and set to miss at least four contests. The second-year pro had two interceptions, two sacks and five passes defensed across 15 games in 2021, and while handling an increased role he will warrant monitoring in IDP fantasy formats.