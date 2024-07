Sterns (knee) was placed on the active/PUP list Sunday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Sterns missed nearly the entire 2023 season while recovering from a torn left patellar tendon he suffered in Week 1 and he appears to be not quite 100 percent heading into training camp Tuesday. Once healthy, the 24-year-old looks set to be Denver's starting strong safety in 2024 and while on the PUP list, he'll be eligible to return to practice and play at any point in the preseason.