Broncos' Caden Sterns: Out Sunday
Sterns (hip) is inactive Sunday against the Jets, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Sterns was considered doubtful coming into the day, so his absence was expected. He'll work to return in Week 8 against the Jaguars.
