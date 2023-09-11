Sterns is expected to be out for the season after suffering a torn patellar tendon during a 17-16 loss to the Raiders on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Sterns needed to be carted off the field after suffering the injury and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the contest. Entering his third season, the Texas product was expected to play a more significant role this season; however, it appears he'll be sidelined for it instead. His absence could lead to increased roles for Delarrin Turner-Yell and JL Skinner at safety.