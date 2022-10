Sterns (hip) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Jets, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Sterns appeared to be trending toward a return with two limited practices to begin the week after he missed Monday's loss to the Chargers. However, he failed to take the field in any capacity Friday, leaving his status for Sunday in doubt. K'Waun Williams will be locked into a heavy workload against the Jets should Sterns be ruled out.