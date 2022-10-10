Sterns made three tackles while intercepting two passes and deflecting three others in Thursday's 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts.

Sterns was able to pick off Matt Ryan in the second quarter before doing it again in the following period, notching his first two interceptions of the campaign. In addition, he was able to swat a season-high three passes in the contest. With Justin Simmons (quadriceps) unavailable, Sterns has produced 21 tackles with two interceptions and four pass deflections over five games this season.