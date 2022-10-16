site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Broncos' Caden Sterns: Will not play Monday
Sterns (hip) is listed as out for Week 6 at the Chargers, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Sterns will miss his first game of the season with a hip injury, the precise severity of which is still unknown. P.J. Locke will likely start across from Kareem Jackson on Monday in Sterns' absence.
