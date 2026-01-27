The Broncos signed Lohner to a reserve/future contract Monday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

The rookie seventh-rounder spent the entire season on the Broncos' practice squad after not making the 53-man roster following the conclusion of training camp. Lohner's lone elevation to the active roster came ahead of the Broncos' AFC divisional-round clash against the Bills, but he ended up being a healthy scratch. A future contract means Lohner will be on the Broncos' 90-man roster when the offseason officially kicks off Feb. 9, which will allow the Utah product to participate in OTAs and minicamp.