Anderson (ankle) did not participate at practice Friday ahead of Sunday's game at the Rams, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Anderson did not play in Denver's win versus Arizona in Week 15, and he now appears to be in jeopardy of missing a second consecutive game as he deals with an ankle injury. If Anderson again can't play, Cameron Fleming and Billy Turner would probably again serve as the Broncos' two starting tackles Sunday.
