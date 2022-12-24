Anderson (ankle) won't play Sunday against the Rams.
The offensive lineman had been listed as questionable for the contest, but Anderson won't travel with the team to Los Angeles. In his absence, Cameron Fleming and Billy Turner will continue to work as the Broncos' starting tackles in Week 16.
