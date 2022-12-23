Anderson didn't practice Friday due to a sprained ankle and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Anderson's late-week addition to the injury report certainly isn't an ideal development, but the Broncos are holding out hope that he'll be available for the Christmas Day game. If Anderson can't go, the Broncos will likely turn to either Billy Turner or Cameron Fleming to step in as the team's starting left tackle.