Anderson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Chargers, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Anderson will finish the 2022 regular season with three consecutive absences due to an ankle injury. In his stead, expect Cameron Fleming to once again start at left tackle during Sunday's regular-season finale.
