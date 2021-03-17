The Broncos officially tendered a contract to exclusive rights free agent Anderson on Tuesday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
With Ja'Wuan James intending to return for the 2021 season after opting out last year due to concerns over COVID-19, Denver theoretically has its starting right tackle in place. James has fielded just 63 combined offensive snaps over the past two seasons, however, having also missed the vast majority of 2019 because of recurring knee issues. Anderson may thus have an opportunity to step in for significant snaps at right tackle this upcoming season, especially if James looks rusty in the early going.