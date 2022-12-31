Anderson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Anderson was unable to practice in any capacity during the week and will miss his second consecutive game. Cameron Fleming will remain the starter at left tackle for the Broncos.
