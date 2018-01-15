Broncos' Carlos Henderson: Arrested for possession of controlled substance
Henderson (thumb) was arrested Sunday afternoon for possession of a controlled substance, Zack Rickens of KNOE 8 News reports.
Henderson was the passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for speeding. Both the Broncos and the NFL are yet to comment on the matter.
