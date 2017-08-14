Play

Henderson is considered day-to-day after undergoing surgery Sunday to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

Henderson's injury is obviously less than ideal, but it at least won't keep him out of action for long. Nonetheless, now that he's on the mend, it may be more difficult for the rookie third-rounder to catch passes comfortable. In his preseason debut last week, Henderson hauled in his lone target for seven yards and totaled 47 yards on three kickoff returns.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories