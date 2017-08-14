Broncos' Carlos Henderson: Considered day-to-day
Henderson is considered day-to-day after undergoing surgery Sunday to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.
Henderson's injury is obviously less than ideal, but it at least won't keep him out of action for long. Nonetheless, now that he's on the mend, it may be more difficult for the rookie third-rounder to catch passes comfortable. In his preseason debut last week, Henderson hauled in his lone target for seven yards and totaled 47 yards on three kickoff returns.
