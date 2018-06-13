Broncos' Carlos Henderson: Dealing with hamstring discomfort
Henderson is dealing with a hamstring injury and coach Vance Joseph wouldn't guarantee the second-year wideout a spot on the final roster, Mike Klis of 9News reports. "He's got to get back on the field if he wants to make this team," Joseph said.
Henderson was stuck with the second unit during OTAs, even though Demaryius Thomas (foot) and Emmanuel Sanders weren't participating. Rookies Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton worked ahead of Henderson, suggesting the 2017 third-round pick is buried on the depth chart. Joseph's quote furthers the idea that Henderson hasn't made progress in his quest for a role, after missing his entire rookie season with a thumb ligament injury.
More News
-
Broncos' Carlos Henderson: Still buried on depth chart•
-
Broncos' Carlos Henderson: Faces fight for targets, roster spot?•
-
Broncos' Carlos Henderson: Will be challenged heading into training camp•
-
Broncos' Carlos Henderson: In mix for No. 3 role•
-
Broncos' Carlos Henderson: Arrested for possession of controlled substance•
-
Broncos' Carlos Henderson: Headed for injured reserve•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking 2018 NFL schedules
What good is drafting a player if you don't know how good or bad their schedule is?
-
Ranking NFC West schedules
The NFC West boasts plenty of offensive firepower, but all four teams have scheduling issues...
-
Ranking NFC South schedules
While things might start easy for the Panthers and Saints, it's the Falcons who have the easiest...
-
Ranking NFC North schedules
The Packers should get off to a good start, but the Vikings are the ones with the chance to...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Cooks
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Mark Ingram and Brandin Cooks...
-
Ranking the Raiders Fantasy Assets
Jon Gruden is back in the NFL! We couldn't be more excited, but what does it mean for the Raiders...