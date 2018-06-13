Henderson is dealing with a hamstring injury and coach Vance Joseph wouldn't guarantee the second-year wideout a spot on the final roster, Mike Klis of 9News reports. "He's got to get back on the field if he wants to make this team," Joseph said.

Henderson was stuck with the second unit during OTAs, even though Demaryius Thomas (foot) and Emmanuel Sanders weren't participating. Rookies Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton worked ahead of Henderson, suggesting the 2017 third-round pick is buried on the depth chart. Joseph's quote furthers the idea that Henderson hasn't made progress in his quest for a role, after missing his entire rookie season with a thumb ligament injury.