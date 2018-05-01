Henderson's (thumb) roster spot might be in jeopardy after Denver's draft additions of Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton, according to Troy Renck of Denver 7 ABC.

The Broncos made it clear during the draft that increased depth and production from the wide receiver spot was necessary in helping quarterback Case Keenum relive his Minnesota magic. The question is whom this pushes out, though upon close review, it seems unlikely to be Henderson, a 2017 third-round pick who missed all of his rookie season to a thumb injury. Though he struggled in camp, Henderson led the nation in receiving touchdowns in 2016 and is a skilled returner. It would seem foolhardy to discard a player like that without ever seeing him on the field. The likelier scenario: Henderson may have to fight for complementary targets while Sutton and Hamilton help replace the departed Bennie Fowler and Cody Latimer. This would push 2017 fifth-round pick Isaiah McKenzie and Jordan Taylor in 2018 while Sutton and Hamilton are potentially groomed to take Demaryius Thomas' and Emmanuel Sanders' jobs in 2019 or 2020.