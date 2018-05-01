The draft additions of Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton place Henderson's roster spot in jeopardy, Troy Renck of Denver 7 ABC reports.

The Broncos made it clear during the draft that increased depth and production from the wide-receiver spot was necessary in helping quarterback Case Keenum relive his Minnesota Magic. The question is who this pushes out and it seems unlikely that it will be Henderson, a 2017 third-round pick who missed all of his rookie season to a thumb injury. Though he struggled in camp, Henderson led the nation in receiving touchdowns in 2016 and is a skilled returner. It would seem foolhardy to discard a player like that without ever seeing him on the field. More likely, Sutton and Hamilton will help replace the departed Bennie Fowler and Cody Latimer and push 2017 fifth-round pick Isaiah McKenzie and Jordan Taylor in 2018 while being groomed to potentially take Demaryius Thomas' and Emmanuel Sanders' jobs in 2019 or 2020.