Henderson, who has struggled early in training camp, has looked better in pads, Cecil Lammey of Sportsradio 104.3 The Fan reports.

It should be no surprise that Henderson, described by many as a receiver with running back traits, is dealing with some growing pains early in his career. In college, he was asked by Louisiana Tech coaches to run a select few routes and physically dominate opponents with his speed and tackle-breaking ability. That likely won't fly as well in the pros, but the more contact Denver adds to practice the more opportunities Henderson will have to remind the team's front office why they selected him in the third round. In the short term, Henderson is likely to stay behind Bennie Fowler and fellow rookie Isaiah McKenzie on the depth chart, contributing primarily as a kick returner and in packages that allow him to mimic what he did in college.