Broncos' Carlos Henderson: In mix for No. 3 role
Henderson could compete for the No. 3 receiver job, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.
A 2017 third-round selection, Henderson missed his entire rookie season while recovering from surgery on a torn thumb ligament, and then was arrested in January for possession of a controlled substance. Broncos general manager John Elway said the team is still excited about the young wideout, hoping he can earn a key spot on a depth chart that lacks proven talent behind Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders. With Cody Latimer, Bennie Fowler and Jordan Taylor all uncertain to be back with the team, Henderson may end up competing with rookies and/or offseason additions for the No. 3 job. Of course, the Broncos will need to land a major upgrade at quarterback if said role is going to have much relevance in the fantasy world. A suspension could negatively impact Henderson's bid for the job.
Broncos' Carlos Henderson: Arrested for possession of controlled substance•
Broncos' Carlos Henderson: Headed for injured reserve•
Broncos' Carlos Henderson: Sits out preseason contest•
Broncos' Carlos Henderson: Considered day-to-day•
Broncos' Carlos Henderson: Thumb injury repaired•
Broncos' Carlos Henderson: Scheduled for surgery•
