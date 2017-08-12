Henderson sat out Saturday's practice with a thumb injury, Troy Renck of Denver 7 ABC reports.

Henderson struggled with reeling in kicks during Thursday's preseason contest against Chicago and it's fair to wonder if his thumb was to blame. Henderson, drafted in the third round out of Louisiana Tech, has been overshadowed by fellow rookie receiver Isaiah McKenzie during camp, but is still competing with Cody Latimer for the Broncos' kick returner job. It is unclear at the moment how this injury will impact that position battle.