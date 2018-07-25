Broncos' Carlos Henderson: Missing camp for personal issue
Henderson (hamstring) will start training camp on the reserve/exempt list while dealing with a personal issue, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
The 2017 third-round pick missed all of last season with a torn ligament in his thumb, then watched the Broncos draft wide receivers in Round 2 (Courtland Sutton) and Round 4 (DaeSean Hamilton) of April's draft. Making matters worse, Henderson missed June minicamp with a hamstring injury, prompting Broncos coach Vance Joseph to say that the second-year wideout is on the roster bubble. Now dealing with an unspecified off-field problem, Henderson won't be around for the start of training camp.
