Broncos' Carlos Henderson: Reports to team facility
Henderson (suspension) reported to the Broncos on Tuesday, Troy Renck of ABC 7 Denver reports.
The 2017 third-round pick is in a precarious spot after missing his entire rookie season with a torn thumb ligament. A January arrest for possession of a controlled substance led to a one-game suspension, and he missed all of training camp while stepping away from the team to deal with personal/family issues. In between, Henderson was limited by a hamstring injury during the offseason program, prompting coach Vance Joseph to say that the second-year wideout needed to earn his roster spot. Henderson has probably made a full recovery from the hamstring injury by now, but he's still on the reserve/exempt list and may not have a place with the Broncos anymore. He said Tuesday that he's working on gaining clearance to practice with the team.
More News
-
Broncos' Carlos Henderson: Suspended for Week 1•
-
Broncos' Carlos Henderson: Missing camp for personal issue•
-
Broncos' Carlos Henderson: Dealing with hamstring discomfort•
-
Broncos' Carlos Henderson: Still buried on depth chart•
-
Broncos' Carlos Henderson: Faces fight for targets, roster spot?•
-
Broncos' Carlos Henderson: Will be challenged heading into training camp•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eisenberg Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Pats RB White a Fantasy steal
Rex Burkhead? Sony Michel? No one can guarantee anything when it comes to the Patriots run...
-
Believe in Williams, Barber?
Heath Cummings looks at some of the stories from the second full week of the preseason and...
-
Biggest 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
TE Tiers 4.0
Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...