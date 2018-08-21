Henderson (suspension) reported to the Broncos on Tuesday, Troy Renck of ABC 7 Denver reports.

The 2017 third-round pick is in a precarious spot after missing his entire rookie season with a torn thumb ligament. A January arrest for possession of a controlled substance led to a one-game suspension, and he missed all of training camp while stepping away from the team to deal with personal/family issues. In between, Henderson was limited by a hamstring injury during the offseason program, prompting coach Vance Joseph to say that the second-year wideout needed to earn his roster spot. Henderson has probably made a full recovery from the hamstring injury by now, but he's still on the reserve/exempt list and may not have a place with the Broncos anymore. He said Tuesday that he's working on gaining clearance to practice with the team.

More News
Our Latest Stories