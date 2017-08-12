Play

Henderson (thumb) is scheduled to undergo surgery Sunday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Henderson missed practice Saturday with a thumb injury that turned out to be serious to some degree. There's no timetable for his return at this point, however, and his absence could allow Cody Latimer to run away with the No. 1 gig at kick returner.

