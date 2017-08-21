Broncos' Carlos Henderson: Sits out preseason contest
Henderson (thumb) did not play during Saturday's preseason matchup against the 49ers.
Henderson is considered day-to-day after repairing a ligament in his thumb, but rumors have swirled that he might miss the start of the season. It might make sense from a team perspective to hold Henderson out until he's completely healed. Denver is deep at receiver and Henderson was struggling to fit into the offense even with two good thumbs. With options including Cody Latimer and Kalif Raymond to return kicks, the Broncos don't seem likely to rush Henderson back.
