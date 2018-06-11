Broncos' Carlos Henderson: Still buried on depth chart
Despite Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders resting, Henderson remained with the second unit during OTAs, Andrew Mason of the Broncos' official site reports.
Rookies Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton worked with starting quarterback Case Keenum during the session, along with 2017 fifth-round pick Isaiah McKenzie. Henderson missed his entire rookie season with a thumb injury and so he should be expected to be a little behind the curve. It'd also be somewhat surprising to see Denver cut a player as talented in the open field as Henderson without seeing him in regular-season play. That said, Henderson, McKenzie, and Jordan Taylor are likely competing for just one or two roster spots. If he doesn't make moves this summer, his job could be in jeopardy. Look for his abilities as a returner to be a factor.
