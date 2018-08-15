Broncos' Carlos Henderson: Suspended for Week 1
Henderson (personal, hamstring) will be suspended for Week 1 for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.
After missing his entire rookie season with a thumb injury, Henderson was arrested in January for possession of a controlled substance. He then dealt with a hamstring injury during the offseason program and ultimately was placed on the reserve/exempt list for the start of training camp due to an unspecified personal issue. He has yet to rejoin the Broncos, while rookie wideouts Courtland Sutton (knee) and DaeSean Hamilton both seem to be making a good impression at camp. Despite getting drafted in the third round last year, Henderson likely is in danger of being released before Week 1.
