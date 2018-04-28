Broncos' Carlos Henderson: Will be challenged heading into training camp
Henderson will have to compete to earn a starting role in Denver, Mike Klis of 9news.com reports.
What a difference one month makes. Prior to the draft, it looked as if Henderson was in good shape to carve out a role as the team's No. 3 wideout. Following the draft, it's a different story. With Denver seemingly having only drafted wide receivers, Henderson will need to compete to earn his stay. As of now, Demaryius Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton all appear to have cemented spots heading into training camp.
