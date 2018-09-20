Broncos' Case Keenum: Back to work
Keenum (knee) returned to practice Thursday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Knee soreness caused the QB to rest Wednesday, but his return to work Thursday supports the notion that Keenum will be fine for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
